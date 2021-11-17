Morgan Stanley Has $23.53 Million Position in Natural Resource Partners L.P. (NYSE:NRP)

Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Natural Resource Partners L.P. (NYSE:NRP) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,109,812 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 9,385 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 9.05% of Natural Resource Partners worth $23,528,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Natural Resource Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Institutional investors own 38.99% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Natural Resource Partners from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Natural Resource Partners stock opened at $30.21 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $370.40 million, a P/E ratio of 13.31 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. Natural Resource Partners L.P. has a 1-year low of $13.30 and a 1-year high of $34.92.

Natural Resource Partners (NYSE:NRP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The energy company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $56.80 million for the quarter. Natural Resource Partners had a net margin of 30.59% and a return on equity of 28.00%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 15th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.96%. Natural Resource Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.30%.

Natural Resource Partners LP engages in the business of owning, managing, and leasing a diversified portfolio of mineral properties. It operates through the Coal Royalty and Other, and Soda Ash segments. The Coal Royalty and Other segment comprises of coal royalty properties and coal-related transportation and processing assets.

