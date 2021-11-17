Morgan Stanley Buys 642,614 Shares of MultiPlan Co. (NYSE:MPLN)

Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of MultiPlan Co. (NYSE:MPLN) by 34.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,534,770 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 642,614 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.38% of MultiPlan worth $24,131,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Partners Group Holding AG bought a new position in MultiPlan during the second quarter valued at approximately $288,550,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in MultiPlan by 7.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,190,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,893,000 after purchasing an additional 2,069,882 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in MultiPlan by 363.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,668,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,849,000 after purchasing an additional 19,345,407 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in MultiPlan by 3,547.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,152,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,575,000 after purchasing an additional 5,984,123 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in MultiPlan by 152.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,304,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,501,000 after purchasing an additional 3,199,331 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.23% of the company’s stock.

MPLN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of MultiPlan from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MultiPlan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of MultiPlan in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Tigress Financial assumed coverage on shares of MultiPlan in a research report on Friday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.45.

In other news, Director Julie D. Klapstein acquired 12,000 shares of MultiPlan stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.00 per share, with a total value of $72,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 30,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $180,630. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Anthony Colaluca, Jr. acquired 25,000 shares of MultiPlan stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.96 per share, with a total value of $99,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 17.70% of the company’s stock.

MPLN opened at $4.25 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. MultiPlan Co. has a 1-year low of $3.48 and a 1-year high of $9.82. The company has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion and a P/E ratio of -28.33. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.30.

MultiPlan (NYSE:MPLN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.08. MultiPlan had a negative net margin of 8.95% and a negative return on equity of 2.64%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.28) EPS.

MultiPlan Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides data analytics and technology-enabled cost management, payment, and revenue integrity solutions to the healthcare industry in the United States. The company offers analytics-based services, which reduce medical costs through data-driven algorithms that detect claims over-charges and recommend or negotiate reimbursement; network-based services that reduce medical costs through contracted discounts with healthcare providers; and payment integrity services, which reduce medical costs by identifying and removing improper and unnecessary charges paid during the claim.

