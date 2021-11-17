Morgan Stanley Acquires 74,542 Shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 972,980 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 74,542 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in NiSource were worth $23,838,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in NiSource in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Bbva USA bought a new position in NiSource in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in NiSource in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new position in NiSource in the second quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in NiSource in the first quarter valued at about $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.75% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Donald Eugene Brown sold 19,762 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.68, for a total transaction of $507,488.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 145,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,747,687.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on NI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded NiSource from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NiSource from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.17.

Shares of NI opened at $25.28 on Wednesday. NiSource Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.09 and a 1 year high of $26.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $9.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.32. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.61 and a 200-day moving average of $25.08.

NiSource (NYSE:NI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. NiSource had a return on equity of 11.32% and a net margin of 10.71%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NiSource Inc. will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

About NiSource

NiSource, Inc is a holding company, which engages in energy solutions. Through its subsidiaries, it provides natural gas, electricity, and other products and services. It operates through the following segments: Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The Gas Distribution Operations segment focuses in the natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers.

