Morgan Stanley Acquires 40,139 Shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) by 50.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 119,684 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,139 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.23% of Carlisle Companies worth $22,905,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 17,693.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 391,461 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $74,918,000 after acquiring an additional 389,261 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,008,979 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $191,576,000 after acquiring an additional 143,637 shares during the period. BP PLC bought a new stake in Carlisle Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $15,737,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 735,675 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $140,793,000 after acquiring an additional 64,295 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 476.5% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 76,172 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $14,578,000 after acquiring an additional 62,959 shares during the period. 88.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CSL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $243.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Carlisle Companies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $229.71.

Shares of Carlisle Companies stock opened at $239.05 on Wednesday. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 52-week low of $140.77 and a 52-week high of $243.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a fifty day moving average of $214.51 and a 200-day moving average of $202.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 2.45.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.24. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 8.16% and a return on equity of 17.46%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.94 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 9.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.86%.

In other Carlisle Companies news, CFO Robert M. Roche sold 10,480 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.95, for a total transaction of $2,210,756.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 33,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,126,523.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.68% of the company’s stock.

Carlisle Companies Company Profile

Carlisle Cos., Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of engineered products for both original equipment and aftermarket channels. It operates through the following segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Carlisle Fluid Technologies, and Carlisle Brake & Friction.

