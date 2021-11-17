Moonriver Market Capitalization Tops $849.26 Million (MOVR)

Moonriver (CURRENCY:MOVR) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on November 17th. One Moonriver coin can now be bought for $364.49 or 0.00604555 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Moonriver has traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Moonriver has a market capitalization of $849.26 million and $42.10 million worth of Moonriver was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Moonriver alerts:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001660 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00001825 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.84 or 0.00069403 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $42.77 or 0.00070948 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.50 or 0.00092059 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60,450.26 or 1.00265814 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,203.37 or 0.06971915 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Moonriver

Moonriver’s total supply is 10,157,771 coins and its circulating supply is 2,330,030 coins. The Reddit community for Moonriver is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Moonriver’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Moonriver Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonriver directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Moonriver should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Moonriver using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Moonriver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Moonriver and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.