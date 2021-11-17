Moody National Bank Trust Division Sells 758 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Moody National Bank Trust Division cut its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 283,969 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 758 shares during the quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $16,703,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 32,450 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,867,000 after purchasing an additional 1,563 shares in the last quarter. Somerset Trust Co bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $230,000. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $418,000. Lake Street Financial LLC increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 4,515 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 27.0% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,408 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $670,000 after purchasing an additional 2,428 shares in the last quarter. 51.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on XOM shares. HSBC lowered their target price on Exxon Mobil from $65.00 to $57.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $65.00 price target on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Friday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $71.00 price target on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Truist downgraded Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.94.

XOM stock opened at $65.02 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $275.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.78, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $60.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.80. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $36.56 and a fifty-two week high of $66.38.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.02. Exxon Mobil had a positive return on equity of 8.66% and a negative net margin of 2.39%. The firm had revenue of $73.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.18) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 59.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 5.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.41%. This is a boost from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -253.24%.

In related news, Director Michael J. Angelakis purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $64.00 per share, for a total transaction of $320,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

