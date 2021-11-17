Moody National Bank Trust Division Has $11.91 Million Holdings in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Moody National Bank Trust Division decreased its holdings in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 0.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,901 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 20 shares during the quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $11,912,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ALGN. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 18.3% during the second quarter. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd now owns 32,060 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $19,589,000 after purchasing an additional 4,949 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Align Technology during the second quarter worth approximately $2,289,000. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in Align Technology during the 1st quarter worth $1,072,000. Brown Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Align Technology by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 6,465 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,950,000 after acquiring an additional 848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Align Technology by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 3,967 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,424,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares during the period. 83.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Align Technology to a “buy” rating and set a $810.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Align Technology in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $775.00 to $825.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Align Technology from $715.00 to $732.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $723.46.

Align Technology stock opened at $689.06 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $665.21 and a 200-day moving average of $643.72. The company has a market capitalization of $54.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.57. Align Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $439.71 and a 1 year high of $737.45.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $977.81 million. Align Technology had a net margin of 19.70% and a return on equity of 21.88%. The company’s revenue was up 38.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.76 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Align Technology, Inc. will post 9.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Warren S. Thaler sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $703.06, for a total value of $3,515,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO John Morici sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $699.08, for a total value of $2,097,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 13,000 shares of company stock valued at $9,170,240. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Align Technology, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of orthodontics, restorative, and aesthetic dentistry products. It operates through the Clear Aligner, and Scanner and Services segments. The Clear Aligner segment consists of invisalign full, teen, and assist products, and vivera retainers for treating malocclusion.

