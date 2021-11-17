Moody National Bank Trust Division Cuts Stock Position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Moody National Bank Trust Division lowered its holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 0.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,811 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 69 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $18,391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors boosted its position in salesforce.com by 115.3% in the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 127 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank bought a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 35.8% in the second quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 163 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Tacita Capital Inc bought a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the second quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 258.0% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 179 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. 73.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 6,135 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.27, for a total value of $1,633,566.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 68,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.74, for a total value of $20,520,733.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 782,126 shares of company stock valued at $217,379,014. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CRM opened at $307.09 on Wednesday. salesforce.com, inc. has a fifty-two week low of $201.51 and a fifty-two week high of $311.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $283.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $256.16. The stock has a market cap of $300.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 123.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 1.07.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.56. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 9.99%. The business had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.44 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on CRM shares. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on salesforce.com from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Wedbush boosted their target price on salesforce.com from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on salesforce.com from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Mizuho boosted their target price on salesforce.com from $320.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on salesforce.com in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $360.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $316.12.

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

