Moody National Bank Trust Division Buys New Shares in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Moody National Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 41,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,744,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3.1% in the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 1,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.7% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 15.0% in the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 7,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,683,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VOT stock opened at $265.79 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $248.82. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $193.58 and a 52-week high of $265.87.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

