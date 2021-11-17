Monterey Private Wealth Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

Monterey Private Wealth Inc. decreased its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,329 shares of the company’s stock after selling 423 shares during the quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $761,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Clarus Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 69,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,859,000 after acquiring an additional 1,654 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $66,000.

DFAC stock traded up $0.08 on Wednesday, reaching $29.06. The company had a trading volume of 564,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 557,268. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 1 year low of $24.87 and a 1 year high of $29.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.68.

