Monterey Private Wealth Inc. Increases Holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST)

Monterey Private Wealth Inc. lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST) by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,615 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,802 shares during the quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF were worth $1,053,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 22,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,139,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 32.4% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 4,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 16,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $831,000 after buying an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 5,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 540 shares in the last quarter.

JMST stock traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $51.03. The company had a trading volume of 17,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 371,957. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF has a 1 year low of $50.99 and a 1 year high of $51.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $51.06.

