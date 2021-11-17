Monterey Private Wealth Inc. Grows Stock Position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Monterey Private Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 24.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,160 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $309,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Motco grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Motco now owns 1,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,903,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Renasant Bank grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renasant Bank now owns 3,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $881,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Lavaca Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC now owns 1,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 2,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period.

IJH stock traded down $2.57 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $287.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,173,364. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 12 month low of $211.40 and a 12 month high of $292.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $274.59.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

