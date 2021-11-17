Monterey Private Wealth Inc. Boosts Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Monterey Private Wealth Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 141,574 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,088 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF makes up 4.8% of Monterey Private Wealth Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Monterey Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $8,619,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VEU. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 58,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,920,000 after buying an additional 6,726 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 11,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $726,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 18,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after buying an additional 2,038 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $632,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 808,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,043,000 after buying an additional 71,809 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF alerts:

Shares of VEU traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $63.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,438,903. The company has a 50-day moving average of $62.76. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $55.08 and a fifty-two week high of $65.28.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

Featured Article: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.