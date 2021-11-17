Monterey Private Wealth Inc. Acquires 1,744 Shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Monterey Private Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) by 6.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 28,068 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,744 shares during the period. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF accounts for about 1.6% of Monterey Private Wealth Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Monterey Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $2,870,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VT. Alaethes Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 125.4% in the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 755 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $81,000.

Get Vanguard Total World Stock ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:VT traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $108.66. The stock had a trading volume of 49,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,966,413. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a one year low of $86.93 and a one year high of $109.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $105.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.46.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

Recommended Story: Market Perform

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.