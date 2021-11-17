Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO) Shares Sold by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG decreased its position in Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO) by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,331 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 2,704 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Monro were worth $2,308,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MNRO. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Monro in the 1st quarter valued at about $10,877,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in Monro by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,281,892 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $81,413,000 after purchasing an additional 107,489 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Monro by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 4,787,541 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $304,057,000 after purchasing an additional 106,211 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Monro by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,660,750 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $232,494,000 after purchasing an additional 51,492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Monro by 54.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 145,191 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $9,554,000 after purchasing an additional 51,186 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ MNRO opened at $64.26 on Wednesday. Monro, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.41 and a 12 month high of $72.67. The company has a 50-day moving average of $58.98 and a 200-day moving average of $60.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.08.

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The auto parts company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $347.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $339.13 million. Monro had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 7.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Monro, Inc. will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

MNRO has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Monro from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Monro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 30th.

In other Monro news, Director John L. Auerbach sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total transaction of $171,792.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Monro, Inc engages in the operation of chain stores that provides automotive undercar repair and tire services. The company offers services for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension and wheel alignment. It operates under the brand names: Monro Auto Service and Tire Centers, Tire Choice Auto Service Centers, Mr.

