MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI) Director Peggy Vaughan Buys 44,977 Shares

MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI) Director Peggy Vaughan purchased 44,977 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.69 per share, for a total transaction of $300,896.13. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

MGI stock opened at $6.25 on Wednesday. MoneyGram International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.93 and a 52-week high of $12.36. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $573.05 million, a P/E ratio of -15.63 and a beta of 1.54.

Get MoneyGram International alerts:

MoneyGram International (NASDAQ:MGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. MoneyGram International had a negative net margin of 2.71% and a negative return on equity of 6.68%. The firm had revenue of $319.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $330.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that MoneyGram International, Inc. will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MGI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of MoneyGram International from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of MoneyGram International from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, MoneyGram International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.50.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MGI. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of MoneyGram International in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of MoneyGram International by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new stake in MoneyGram International during the 1st quarter worth about $81,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in MoneyGram International during the 2nd quarter worth about $110,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in MoneyGram International during the 1st quarter worth about $111,000. 65.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MoneyGram International

MoneyGram International, Inc is a global payment services company, which offers global money transfers, bill payment solutions and money orders. It operates through the following business segments: Global Funds Transfer and Financial Paper Products. The Global Funds Transfer segment provides money transfer services.

Further Reading: What is a death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for MoneyGram International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MoneyGram International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.