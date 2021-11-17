MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI) Director Peggy Vaughan Buys 44,977 Shares

MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI) Director Peggy Vaughan purchased 44,977 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.69 per share, for a total transaction of $300,896.13. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
MGI stock opened at $6.25 on Wednesday. MoneyGram International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.93 and a 52-week high of $12.36. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $573.05 million, a P/E ratio of -15.63 and a beta of 1.54.
MoneyGram International (NASDAQ:MGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. MoneyGram International had a negative net margin of 2.71% and a negative return on equity of 6.68%. The firm had revenue of $319.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $330.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that MoneyGram International, Inc. will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MGI. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of MoneyGram International in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of MoneyGram International by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new stake in MoneyGram International during the 1st quarter worth about $81,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in MoneyGram International during the 2nd quarter worth about $110,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in MoneyGram International during the 1st quarter worth about $111,000. 65.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About MoneyGram International
MoneyGram International, Inc is a global payment services company, which offers global money transfers, bill payment solutions and money orders. It operates through the following business segments: Global Funds Transfer and Financial Paper Products. The Global Funds Transfer segment provides money transfer services.
