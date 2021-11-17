Molson Coors Brewing Co (NYSE:TAP.A) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Molson Coors Brewing Co (NYSE:TAP.A) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the October 14th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.
TAP.A remained flat at $$56.00 on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28 shares, compared to its average volume of 256. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $57.44 and its 200 day moving average is $59.13. Molson Coors Brewing has a 12-month low of $42.00 and a 12-month high of $80.00.
