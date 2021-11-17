Molson Coors Brewing Co (NYSE:TAP.A) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Molson Coors Brewing Co (NYSE:TAP.A) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the October 14th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

TAP.A remained flat at $$56.00 on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28 shares, compared to its average volume of 256. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $57.44 and its 200 day moving average is $59.13. Molson Coors Brewing has a 12-month low of $42.00 and a 12-month high of $80.00.

Molson Coors Brewing Company Profile

Molson Coors Brewing Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company sells various products under the Blue Moon, Coors Banquet, Coors Light, Miller Genuine Draft, Miller Lite, Hamm's, Icehouse, Keystone, Mickey's, Miller64, Miller High Life, Milwaukee's Best, Olde English, Steel Reserve, Grolsch, Hop Valley, Leinenkugel's, Peroni Nastro Azurro, Pilsner Urquell, Revolver, Saint Archer, Sol, Terrapin, Crispin, Smith & Forge, Arnold Palmer Spiked, Henry's Hard, Redd's, and Steel Reserve Alloy Series brands.

