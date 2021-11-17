Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) Director Sells $1,545,650.00 in Stock

Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) Director Daniel Cooperman sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.13, for a total value of $1,545,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of MOH stock opened at $308.30 on Wednesday. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $196.08 and a 1 year high of $316.04. The stock has a market cap of $18.00 billion, a PE ratio of 30.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s fifty day moving average is $284.96 and its 200-day moving average is $267.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $7.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.82 billion. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 25.93% and a net margin of 2.31%. The company’s revenue was up 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.36 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 13.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on MOH shares. Barclays raised their price target on Molina Healthcare from $310.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Truist Securities raised their price target on Molina Healthcare from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Mizuho raised their price target on Molina Healthcare from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Molina Healthcare from $318.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Molina Healthcare from $316.00 to $397.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Molina Healthcare has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $310.02.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare in the third quarter worth $39,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in Molina Healthcare during the second quarter valued at $41,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Molina Healthcare during the second quarter valued at $47,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Molina Healthcare by 35.8% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Molina Healthcare by 125.5% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. 93.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Molina Healthcare Company Profile

Molina Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the Health Plans and Other segments. The Health Plans segment consists of health plans in 11 states and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico and includes direct delivery business. The Other segment includes the historical results of the MMIS and behavioral health subsidiaries.

