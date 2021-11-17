MOGU Inc. (NYSE:MOGU) Short Interest Up 105.3% in October

MOGU Inc. (NYSE:MOGU) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 142,300 shares, an increase of 105.3% from the October 14th total of 69,300 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 236,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of MOGU by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 94,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 20,664 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in MOGU by 242.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 549,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 389,086 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in MOGU in the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in MOGU by 142.0% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 39,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 22,951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in MOGU in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.54% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MOGU remained flat at $$0.92 during trading hours on Wednesday. 119,791 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 416,788. MOGU has a 12-month low of $0.88 and a 12-month high of $3.50. The firm has a market cap of $80.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.58 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.01 and its 200-day moving average is $1.27.

MOGU (NYSE:MOGU) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 27th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. MOGU had a negative return on equity of 5.81% and a negative net margin of 75.66%. The firm had revenue of $14.24 million during the quarter.

About MOGU

Mogu, Inc engages in the operation of an online fashion and lifestyle destination platform Its platform contents comprises live video broadcasts, short-form videos, photographs, and articles covering topics including product reviews, fashion tips, brand fitting room, celebrity on-screen, and street runway.

