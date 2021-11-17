Modus Advisors LLC Sells 610 Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE)

Modus Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,723 shares of the company’s stock after selling 610 shares during the quarter. Modus Advisors LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF were worth $776,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 141.3% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 35.1% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA GSIE traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $35.59. 1,640 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 421,542. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $35.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.29. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $30.20 and a 12 month high of $36.48.

