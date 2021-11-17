Modus Advisors LLC Sells 183 Shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Modus Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,902 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 183 shares during the period. Modus Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $1,769,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ULTA. BancorpSouth Bank raised its stake in Ulta Beauty by 2.0% in the second quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 1,373 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $475,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. MACRO Consulting Group raised its stake in Ulta Beauty by 2.2% in the second quarter. MACRO Consulting Group now owns 1,291 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Ulta Beauty by 14.8% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 241 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC raised its stake in Ulta Beauty by 2.0% in the second quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 1,651 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $576,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Ulta Beauty by 0.5% in the second quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,989 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,417,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. 88.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ulta Beauty alerts:

In other Ulta Beauty news, insider Jeffrey J. Childs sold 8,699 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.14, for a total value of $3,219,847.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ULTA. Loop Capital reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $400.00 price target on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $395.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $379.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Cleveland Research upgraded shares of Ulta Beauty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $390.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $408.09.

Shares of ULTA stock traded down $3.70 on Wednesday, hitting $410.16. 2,668 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 724,091. The firm has a market cap of $22.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.81, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.67. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $379.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $356.62. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 52 week low of $258.00 and a 52 week high of $417.85.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The specialty retailer reported $4.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by $2.00. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 9.50% and a return on equity of 40.49%. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. Ulta Beauty’s quarterly revenue was up 60.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 15.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. The company was founded on January 9, 1990 and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

Recommended Story: What Does Beta Mean In Stock Selection?

Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.