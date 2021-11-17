Modus Advisors LLC Purchases 47 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Modus Advisors LLC raised its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 4.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,178 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises approximately 1.7% of Modus Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Modus Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $3,870,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com by 492,449.5% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,039,155 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $593,000 after buying an additional 2,038,741 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,445,652,000. Prentice Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at $1,151,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 277.7% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 615,826 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,118,539,000 after purchasing an additional 452,800 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,173,783 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $55,640,401,000 after purchasing an additional 338,793 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.48% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 50,034 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,319.45, for a total transaction of $166,085,361.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 492 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,211.90, for a total transaction of $1,580,254.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 87,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $280,485,591.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 83,512 shares of company stock valued at $282,644,755. Company insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $4,000.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,370.00 to $4,460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,800.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Cowen dropped their price target on Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,137.12.

Shares of AMZN traded up $38.07 on Wednesday, reaching $3,578.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,417,100. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2,881.00 and a twelve month high of $3,773.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.81 trillion, a PE ratio of 69.26, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3,394.04 and a 200-day moving average of $3,392.10.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.10 by ($2.98). The business had revenue of $110.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.66 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.31% and a net margin of 5.73%. The company’s revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $12.37 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 41.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

