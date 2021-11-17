Modus Advisors LLC Has $220,000 Stock Position in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

Modus Advisors LLC lifted its stake in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) by 14.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,577 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the quarter. Modus Advisors LLC’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $220,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DKNG. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in DraftKings by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,780,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,292,790,000 after acquiring an additional 676,174 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in DraftKings by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,298,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,006,805,000 after acquiring an additional 898,989 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its position in DraftKings by 211.5% during the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 13,628,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $710,986,000 after acquiring an additional 9,252,827 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in DraftKings by 62.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,551,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,960,000 after acquiring an additional 5,184,055 shares during the period. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its position in DraftKings by 88,968.0% during the 2nd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 10,011,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,450,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.23% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Shalom Meckenzie sold 660,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.52, for a total transaction of $39,943,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,595,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,185,924,199. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider R Stanton Dodge sold 50,589 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.86, for a total value of $2,117,655.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,248,431 shares of company stock valued at $181,864,393. 62.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DraftKings stock traded down $0.47 on Wednesday, reaching $38.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 82,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,887,728. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 4.72 and a current ratio of 3.18. The company has a market cap of $15.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.67 and a beta of 1.93. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $49.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.57. DraftKings Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.33 and a twelve month high of $74.38.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($1.35) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.11) by ($0.24). DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 65.15% and a negative net margin of 127.81%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.98) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that DraftKings Inc. will post -3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

DKNG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on DraftKings in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $73.00 price objective for the company. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on DraftKings from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Northland Securities lifted their price target on DraftKings from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of DraftKings in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on DraftKings from $66.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.88.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

