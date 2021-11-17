ModivCare (NASDAQ:MODV) Lifted to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

ModivCare (NASDAQ:MODV) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $173.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 16.47% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “ModivCare Inc. is a technology-enabled healthcare services company. It provides a suite of integrated supportive care solutions for public and private payors and their patients. ModivCare Inc., formerly known as The Providence Service Corporation, is based in DENVER. “

Get ModivCare alerts:

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of ModivCare from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Barrington Research increased their price objective on shares of ModivCare from $170.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

NASDAQ MODV opened at $148.53 on Wednesday. ModivCare has a one year low of $121.00 and a one year high of $211.94. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $175.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.53.

ModivCare (NASDAQ:MODV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.21. ModivCare had a net margin of 1.20% and a return on equity of 23.04%. The firm had revenue of $493.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $502.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.69 earnings per share. ModivCare’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ModivCare will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Daniel E. Greenleaf acquired 581 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $172.85 per share, with a total value of $100,425.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,063,232.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 8.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MODV. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of ModivCare during the first quarter worth approximately $123,609,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of ModivCare by 47,803.9% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 282,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,332,000 after buying an additional 282,043 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT acquired a new stake in shares of ModivCare during the second quarter worth approximately $39,097,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of ModivCare by 87.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 319,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,334,000 after buying an additional 149,409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of ModivCare by 24.4% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 657,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,409,000 after buying an additional 129,091 shares in the last quarter. 99.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ModivCare

ModivCare, Inc provides technology-enabled services, which offers integrated supportive care solutions for public and private payors and their patients. It operates through the following business segments: Non-Emergency Medical Transportation (NEMT), Matrix Investment, and Personal Care. The NEMT segment operates under the brands ModivCare Solutions, LLC, and Circulation and includes the Company’s activities for executive, accounting, finance, internal audit, tax, legal, certain strategic and development functions and the Company’s insurance captive.

Featured Story: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ModivCare (MODV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ModivCare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ModivCare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.