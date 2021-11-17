MKD Wealth Coaches LLC Purchases New Stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

MKD Wealth Coaches LLC acquired a new position in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,214 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $329,000. salesforce.com makes up approximately 0.5% of MKD Wealth Coaches LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Amundi acquired a new position in salesforce.com in the second quarter worth about $1,100,891,000. Akre Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $683,956,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in salesforce.com by 20.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,563,897 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $4,046,065,000 after acquiring an additional 2,787,393 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in salesforce.com by 338.8% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,087,923 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $510,017,000 after acquiring an additional 1,612,123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. lifted its position in salesforce.com by 30.0% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 4,730,369 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,002,223,000 after buying an additional 1,091,809 shares in the last quarter. 73.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CRM. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $325.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Friday, September 24th. Wolfe Research lifted their target price on salesforce.com from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Bank of America lifted their target price on salesforce.com from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on salesforce.com from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $316.00 price objective on salesforce.com and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $316.12.

CRM stock traded up $2.60 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $309.69. 106,321 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,100,306. The stock has a market cap of $303.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 123.33, a P/E/G ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. salesforce.com, inc. has a fifty-two week low of $201.51 and a fifty-two week high of $311.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $283.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $256.16.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.25 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 9.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.44 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.11, for a total value of $6,142,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.76, for a total transaction of $1,121,268.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 782,126 shares of company stock worth $217,379,014. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com Profile

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

Featured Article: NASDAQ Stock Market Explained



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM).

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.