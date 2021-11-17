Mizuho Increases CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Price Target to $360.00

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at Mizuho from $330.00 to $360.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 37.14% from the stock’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays upped their price target on CrowdStrike from $240.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on CrowdStrike from $250.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Summit Insights upped their price target on CrowdStrike from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded CrowdStrike from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $305.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $289.86.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $262.51 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. CrowdStrike has a twelve month low of $130.50 and a twelve month high of $298.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $265.77 and its 200-day moving average is $249.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -316.27 and a beta of 1.34.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.02. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 13.86% and a negative net margin of 16.34%. The company had revenue of $337.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $323.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. CrowdStrike’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other CrowdStrike news, insider Michael J. Carpenter sold 1,042 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.03, for a total value of $264,699.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gerhard Watzinger sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.67, for a total value of $1,408,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 154,399 shares of company stock worth $40,090,994 in the last three months. 8.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in CrowdStrike by 185.7% during the 2nd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in CrowdStrike during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in CrowdStrike during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new position in CrowdStrike during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in CrowdStrike during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. 61.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of cloud-delivered solution for next-generation endpoint protection that offers cloud modules on its Falcon platform through SaaS subscription-based model. It operates through Domestic and International geographical segments.

Read More: Percentage Decliners

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.