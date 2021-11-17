Mitsubishi Motors (OTCMKTS:MMTOF) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $2.94

Mitsubishi Motors Co. (OTCMKTS:MMTOF)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.94 and traded as high as $3.40. Mitsubishi Motors shares last traded at $3.40, with a volume of 325 shares traded.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.79.

Mitsubishi Motors Company Profile (OTCMKTS:MMTOF)

Mitsubishi Motors Corp. engages in the development, design, manufacture, assembly, sales, purchase, and import of automobiles and its related parts. It operates through the following segments: Automobile and Financial Services. The Automobile segment manufactures and sells general and small-sized passenger vehicles, mini vehicles, sports utility vehicles, as well as the inspection and maintenance of new vehicles in domestic market.

