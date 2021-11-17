Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $19.00 price target on the software maker’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Mitek Systems, Inc. is primarily engaged in the development and sale of software products with particular focus on intelligent character recognition and forms processing technology, products and services for the document imaging markets. They develop, market and support what they believe to be the most accurate Automated Document Recognition (ADR) products commercially available for the recognition of hand printed characters. “

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. William Blair reissued a buy rating on shares of Mitek Systems in a report on Friday, November 5th. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Mitek Systems in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a buy rating and a $21.50 target price for the company. Maxim Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Mitek Systems in a research note on Friday, November 5th. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Mitek Systems in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. They set a buy rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Mitek Systems from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $23.10.

Shares of MITK stock opened at $16.99 on Friday. Mitek Systems has a 1 year low of $11.27 and a 1 year high of $23.29. The stock has a market cap of $747.97 million, a PE ratio of 89.43 and a beta of 0.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.87 and its 200-day moving average is $19.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 5.46 and a current ratio of 5.46.

Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $33.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.23 million. Mitek Systems had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 7.02%. Mitek Systems’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Mitek Systems will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Mitek Systems by 18.7% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 777,883 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $14,982,000 after purchasing an additional 122,382 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Mitek Systems by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 739,364 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $14,182,000 after buying an additional 31,034 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its position in Mitek Systems by 175.8% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 7,976 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 5,084 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Mitek Systems by 353.9% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 154,465 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,975,000 after purchasing an additional 120,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Mitek Systems by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. now owns 255,605 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,923,000 after purchasing an additional 11,434 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.48% of the company’s stock.

Mitek Systems, Inc engages in the innovation of mobile capture and digital identity verification solutions. Its products include Mobile Deposit, Mobile Verify, Mobile Fill, Mobile Docs, A2iA CheckReader, A2iA XE, A2iA DocumentReader, A2iA TextReader, and ICAR ID_CLOUD. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

