MintMe.com Coin Price Reaches $0.0066 on Major Exchanges (MINTME)

MintMe.com Coin (CURRENCY:MINTME) traded 2.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on November 16th. MintMe.com Coin has a market cap of $1.23 million and $2,050.00 worth of MintMe.com Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MintMe.com Coin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0066 or 0.00000011 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, MintMe.com Coin has traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60,344.21 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,227.01 or 0.07004836 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000397 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $233.92 or 0.00387645 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $600.39 or 0.00994945 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.37 or 0.00085127 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $242.92 or 0.00402563 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 37.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00005909 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $165.59 or 0.00274413 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00005199 BTC.

MintMe.com Coin Coin Profile

MINTME is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2-MintMe version hashing algorithm. MintMe.com Coin’s total supply is 535,590,146 coins and its circulating supply is 185,590,144 coins. MintMe.com Coin’s official Twitter account is @mintmeproject . The official website for MintMe.com Coin is www.mintme.com/coin . MintMe.com Coin’s official message board is webchain.network/news/archive

According to CryptoCompare, “MintMe Coin conceives the community of website users as the processing grid for applications. The protocol is constantly being revised in order to avoid exploitation with ASIC, thus keeping well- balanced block difficulty and device performance. There are over 1.5 billion websites, which are delivering millions of services every second; through MintMe Coin each of those sites could be securing DApps. MintMe.com Coin was recently rebranded from Webchain. “

Buying and Selling MintMe.com Coin

