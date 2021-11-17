Millennium Management LLC Trims Holdings in Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA)

Millennium Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,333,329 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,075 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Playa Hotels & Resorts were worth $9,907,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PLYA. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 64.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 165,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after buying an additional 64,972 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 76.4% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 247,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,803,000 after purchasing an additional 106,971 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 23.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 86,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,000 after purchasing an additional 16,242 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 68.2% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 114,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $839,000 after purchasing an additional 46,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 61.1% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 140,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 53,470 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PLYA opened at $7.91 on Wednesday. Playa Hotels & Resorts has a 1-year low of $3.90 and a 1-year high of $9.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 2.52. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of -7.13 and a beta of 2.03.

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.01). Playa Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 38.59% and a negative return on equity of 21.49%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.57) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Playa Hotels & Resorts will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Karl Mr. Peterson sold 40,000 shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.22, for a total transaction of $288,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard B. Fried sold 8,352,553 shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.12, for a total value of $67,822,730.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,441,986 shares of company stock worth $68,534,527 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 6.91% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Citigroup increased their target price on Playa Hotels & Resorts from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Playa Hotels & Resorts has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.67.

Playa Hotels & Resorts NV operates hotels and resorts. It engages in the ownership, operation, and development of all-inclusive resorts in beachfront location destinations in Mexico and the Caribbean. The company owns and manages Hyatt Zilara Cancun, Hyatt Ziva Cancun, Panama Jack Resorts Cancun, Panama Jack Resorts Playa del Carmen, Hilton Playa del Carmen an All-Inclusive Resort, Hyatt Ziva Puerto Vallarta, Hyatt Ziva Los Cabos, Hyatt Zilara Rose Hall and Hyatt Ziva Rose Hall, Hilton Rose Hall Resort & Spa, Jewel Dunn’s River Beach Resort, Jewel Grande Montego Bay Resort & Spa, Jewel Runaway Bay Beach & Golf Resort, Jewel Paradise Cove Beach Resort & Spa, Hyatt Zilara Cap Cana, Hyatt Ziva Cap Cana Hilton La Romana an All-Inclusive Family Resort and Hilton La Romana an All-Inclusive Adult Resort.

