Millennium Management LLC Has $9.38 Million Position in Qudian Inc. (NYSE:QD)

Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Qudian Inc. (NYSE:QD) by 142.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,892,208 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,286,650 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Qudian were worth $9,380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Qudian during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Qudian during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Wealth Architects LLC purchased a new position in shares of Qudian during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Qudian during the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Qudian by 60.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 36,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 13,736 shares in the last quarter. 23.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Qudian stock opened at $1.74 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.87. The company has a quick ratio of 24.60, a current ratio of 24.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Qudian Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.17 and a 12 month high of $3.82. The stock has a market cap of $440.23 million, a P/E ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.06.

Qudian (NYSE:QD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($0.42). Qudian had a net margin of 80.99% and a return on equity of 16.50%. The company had revenue of $63.82 million for the quarter.

Qudian Inc is a technology platform which empowers the enhancement of online consumer finance experience in China. It operates a platform which uses data-enabled technologies, such as artificial intelligence and machine learning, to transform the consumer finance experience. The company offers cash credit products that provide funds in digital form and merchandise credit products.

