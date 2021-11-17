Millennium Management LLC Grows Position in Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR)

Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) by 1,666.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 327,455 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 308,920 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Shaw Communications worth $9,470,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Shaw Communications by 4.9% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,227,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,364,000 after acquiring an additional 289,613 shares in the last quarter. Angelo Gordon & CO. L.P. bought a new position in shares of Shaw Communications during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,897,000. BSW Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Shaw Communications during the second quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Shaw Communications by 23.3% during the second quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 957,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,780,000 after acquiring an additional 181,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Shaw Communications by 51.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,553,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,461,000 after acquiring an additional 2,558,385 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SJR opened at $29.27 on Wednesday. Shaw Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.06 and a 1-year high of $30.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $29.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.18. The company has a market capitalization of $14.60 billion, a PE ratio of 19.01 and a beta of 0.67.

Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.23. Shaw Communications had a return on equity of 16.46% and a net margin of 18.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Shaw Communications Inc. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0801 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. Shaw Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.34%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SJR shares. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Shaw Communications from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Canaccord Genuity downgraded Shaw Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.42.

Shaw Communications Profile

Shaw Communications, Inc engages in the provision of cable telecommunications and satellite video services. The company was founded by James Robert Shaw on December 9, 1966 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

