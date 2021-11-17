Millennium Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in ALPS Clean Energy ETF (BATS:ACES)

Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ALPS Clean Energy ETF (BATS:ACES) by 166.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 129,213 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 80,664 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in ALPS Clean Energy ETF were worth $9,797,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in shares of ALPS Clean Energy ETF by 6.5% in the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,115,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,671,000 after buying an additional 375,671 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of ALPS Clean Energy ETF by 99.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 162,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,292,000 after buying an additional 81,039 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of ALPS Clean Energy ETF by 67.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 155,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,811,000 after buying an additional 62,558 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of ALPS Clean Energy ETF by 4.8% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 134,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,194,000 after buying an additional 6,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of ALPS Clean Energy ETF by 23.4% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 68,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,186,000 after buying an additional 12,968 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ACES stock opened at $79.83 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.82.

