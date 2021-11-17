Millennium Management LLC Acquires 1,215,045 Shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR)

Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) by 350.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,561,605 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,215,045 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned 2.62% of Braemar Hotels & Resorts worth $9,698,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Braemar Hotels & Resorts in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 2,118.9% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 5,615 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 109.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 3,515 shares in the last quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Braemar Hotels & Resorts in the second quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC grew its stake in Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 144.4% in the second quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. 67.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BHR opened at $5.07 on Wednesday. Braemar Hotels & Resorts has a 12 month low of $3.55 and a 12 month high of $7.45. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 3.07 and a current ratio of 3.15. The stock has a market cap of $327.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.34 and a beta of 2.80.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.05. Braemar Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 15.98% and a negative net margin of 14.50%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.15) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Braemar Hotels & Resorts will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on BHR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Braemar Hotels & Resorts from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts in a report on Sunday, August 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Braemar Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts is a conservatively capitalized REIT that invests primarily in high RevPAR, full-service luxury hotels and resorts. We are listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol BHR and are externally-advised by Ashford (NYSE American: AINC).

