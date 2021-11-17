Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Stock Position Raised by FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC

FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,353 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up 1.2% of FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,791,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Microsoft in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,254,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 11,654 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,748,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 179,632 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $42,352,000 after purchasing an additional 33,621 shares during the last quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. now owns 17,076 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,026,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Academy Capital Management Inc. TX increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Academy Capital Management Inc. TX now owns 43,882 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $10,346,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT traded down $0.75 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $338.76. 137,012 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,733,445. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $308.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $285.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.54 trillion, a PE ratio of 37.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.86. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $208.16 and a 12 month high of $340.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.16.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $45.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 38.51% and a return on equity of 45.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.82 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. This is an increase from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 17th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.06%.

Microsoft announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, September 14th that authorizes the company to repurchase $60.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the software giant to reacquire up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

MSFT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $390.00 price target on the stock. Fundamental Research increased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $281.70 to $299.90 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Griffin Securities upped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $290.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $346.27.

In related news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.60, for a total transaction of $18,073,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Judson Althoff sold 54,757 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.28, for a total transaction of $18,194,655.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 275,330 shares of company stock valued at $86,334,035 over the last ninety days. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

