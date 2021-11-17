Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Shares Sold by Berman Capital Advisors LLC

Berman Capital Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 14.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,114 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $645,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hodges Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Micron Technology by 112.2% during the third quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 227,559 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $16,152,000 after acquiring an additional 120,317 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of Micron Technology by 10.8% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 4,711 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Micron Technology by 50.4% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 15,962 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,139,000 after acquiring an additional 5,352 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its position in shares of Micron Technology by 8.5% during the third quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 8,656 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $614,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bremer Bank National Association purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the third quarter worth about $237,000. Institutional investors own 78.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MU opened at $76.81 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.03. The company has a market cap of $85.92 billion, a PE ratio of 14.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.20. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.65 and a 12-month high of $96.96.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last released its earnings results on Monday, September 27th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $8.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.21 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 21.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Micron Technology news, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 4,984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.85, for a total value of $348,132.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 8,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.32, for a total value of $608,556.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,268 shares of company stock valued at $1,327,448 over the last 90 days. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MU shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Micron Technology from $140.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Micron Technology from $135.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Micron Technology from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Mizuho lowered Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Micron Technology from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.31.

Micron Technology Profile

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute & Networking Business Unit (CNBU), Mobile Business Unit (MBU), Storage Business Unit (SBU), and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The CNBU segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

