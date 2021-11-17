Michael P. Donaldson Sells 12,947 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Stock

EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 12,947 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.13, for a total value of $1,231,648.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of EOG stock opened at $91.90 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.96. EOG Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.95 and a fifty-two week high of $98.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $85.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.26. The firm has a market cap of $53.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.78, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 2.03.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The energy exploration company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.12. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 17.36% and a net margin of 19.38%. The company had revenue of $4.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 112.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 8.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a $0.75 dividend. This is a positive change from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.91%.

EOG Resources announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, November 4th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the energy exploration company to buy up to 9.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. First National Bank of South Miami bought a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. boosted its stake in EOG Resources by 268.0% during the 3rd quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 357 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.47% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on EOG shares. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Sunday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded EOG Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Raymond James boosted their target price on EOG Resources from $104.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on EOG Resources from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered EOG Resources to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.43.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

