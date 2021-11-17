Michael Dennis Casey Sells 29,451 Shares of Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) Stock

Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) CEO Michael Dennis Casey sold 29,451 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.58, for a total transaction of $3,197,789.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Michael Dennis Casey also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 8th, Michael Dennis Casey sold 30,312 shares of Carter’s stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.99, for a total transaction of $3,212,768.88.

Shares of NYSE CRI opened at $109.69 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a PE ratio of 14.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $100.24. Carter’s, Inc. has a 52 week low of $80.50 and a 52 week high of $116.92.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The textile maker reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $890.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $960.93 million. Carter’s had a return on equity of 34.31% and a net margin of 10.01%. Carter’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.96 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Carter’s, Inc. will post 7.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. Carter’s’s payout ratio is presently 20.59%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRI. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Carter’s by 1.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 60,563 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $6,104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carter’s during the first quarter worth about $245,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Carter’s by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 11,711 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Carter’s by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 102,720 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $9,136,000 after purchasing an additional 10,488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carter’s during the 1st quarter worth approximately $706,000.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Carter’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Carter’s in a report on Monday, October 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.20.

About Carter’s

Carter’s, Inc engages in the marketing of apparel for babies and young children. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail; U.S. Wholesale; and International. The U.S. retail segment consists of sales of products in retail and online stores. The U.S. Wholesale segment includes sales in the United States of products to wholesale partners.

