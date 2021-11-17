Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Has $789,000 Stock Holdings in Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA) by 97,278.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,502 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,483 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Avista were worth $789,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Avista in the second quarter worth $25,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Avista in the first quarter worth $43,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avista in the second quarter worth $75,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Avista in the second quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Avista in the first quarter worth $218,000. 82.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AVA opened at $40.29 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.99, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.63. Avista Co. has a 1 year low of $36.20 and a 1 year high of $49.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $40.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.63.

Avista (NYSE:AVA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.14. Avista had a return on equity of 7.51% and a net margin of 11.29%. The company had revenue of $296.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.93 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Avista Co. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.4225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $1.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.19%. Avista’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.45%.

AVA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Avista from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. TheStreet cut Avista from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

In other news, Director Heidi B. Stanley sold 1,000 shares of Avista stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.65, for a total value of $40,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP David J. Meyer sold 1,143 shares of Avista stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.93, for a total value of $47,925.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,454 shares in the company, valued at $102,896.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,643 shares of company stock worth $109,481. Corporate insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Avista Company Profile

Avista Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas utility business. It operates through the Avista Utilities, and Alaska Electric Light and Power Company (AEL&P) segments. The Avista Utilities segment includes electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington, Northern Idaho, and Northeastern and Southwestern Oregon.

