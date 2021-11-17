Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Grows Stake in CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) by 92,781.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,366 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,329 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in CareTrust REIT were worth $798,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of CareTrust REIT by 5.4% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 107,320 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,492,000 after purchasing an additional 5,473 shares during the period. Man Group plc raised its position in shares of CareTrust REIT by 41.5% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 112,749 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,619,000 after purchasing an additional 33,060 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of CareTrust REIT by 0.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,022,680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $441,896,000 after purchasing an additional 121,052 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of CareTrust REIT in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of CareTrust REIT by 7.0% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 25,293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.14% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CTRE shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CareTrust REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of CareTrust REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of CareTrust REIT in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.25.

CareTrust REIT stock opened at $20.77 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 18.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 26.97 and a beta of 1.05. CareTrust REIT, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.52 and a 1-year high of $24.89.

CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. CareTrust REIT had a net margin of 40.04% and a return on equity of 8.11%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. Research analysts forecast that CareTrust REIT, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $0.265 dividend. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. CareTrust REIT’s payout ratio is 137.66%.

About CareTrust REIT

CareTrust REIT, Inc operates as real estate investment company, which engages in the ownership, acquisition, and leasing of healthcare-related properties. It offers independent living, memory care, and assisted, and skilled nursing facilities. The company was founded on October 29, 2013 and is headquartered in San Clemente, CA.

