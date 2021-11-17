Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Boosts Stock Position in TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) by 134,037.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 21,462 shares of the travel company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,446 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in TripAdvisor were worth $865,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TripAdvisor by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,666,988 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $389,579,000 after purchasing an additional 944,748 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TripAdvisor by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,260,988 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $373,217,000 after purchasing an additional 717,951 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY purchased a new position in shares of TripAdvisor in the 1st quarter worth about $267,786,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of TripAdvisor by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,449,163 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $98,701,000 after purchasing an additional 181,656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TripAdvisor by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,946,421 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $78,440,000 after purchasing an additional 300,951 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.24% of the company’s stock.

Get TripAdvisor alerts:

In other news, insider Kanika Soni sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $350,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TRIP. Barclays cut their price objective on TripAdvisor from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on TripAdvisor from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Truist Securities dropped their target price on TripAdvisor from $66.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on TripAdvisor from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on TripAdvisor from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.69.

TRIP opened at $30.55 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.67 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 2.27. TripAdvisor, Inc. has a one year low of $25.02 and a one year high of $64.95.

TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The travel company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $303.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.85 million. TripAdvisor had a negative net margin of 24.71% and a negative return on equity of 23.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 100.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.34) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that TripAdvisor, Inc. will post -0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TripAdvisor Company Profile

TripAdvisor, Inc is an online travel company, which owns and operates a portfolio of online travel brands. It operates through the following segments: Hotels, Media & Platform, and Experiences & Dining. The Hotels, Media and Platform segment provides contextually-relevant booking links to travel partners on websites.

Further Reading: Straddles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP).

Receive News & Ratings for TripAdvisor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TripAdvisor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.