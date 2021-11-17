Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Acquires 9,608 Shares of Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK) by 137,257.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,615 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,608 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Allakos were worth $821,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Allakos by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Allakos by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Allakos by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,529,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. CNA Financial Corp increased its stake in Allakos by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 5,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank bought a new position in Allakos in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

ALLK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Allakos from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Allakos from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Allakos in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $141.09.

In related news, Director Steven P. James sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.12, for a total transaction of $432,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 34.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Allakos stock opened at $82.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.85 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $99.56. Allakos Inc. has a 12 month low of $75.41 and a 12 month high of $157.98.

Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($1.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.12) by ($0.04). On average, equities analysts anticipate that Allakos Inc. will post -4.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Allakos Company Profile

Allakos, Inc engages in the development of therapeutic antibodies. Its primary product is AK002, a monoclonal antibody used for the treatment of various eosinophil and mast cell related diseases such as eosinophilic gastritis, urticaria, severe allergic conjunctivitis, and indolent systemic mastocytosis.

