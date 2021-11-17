Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Acquires 6,203 Shares of Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) by 124,060.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,208 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,203 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Bandwidth were worth $856,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Bandwidth during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in Bandwidth by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its holdings in Bandwidth by 74.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Bandwidth in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Bandwidth in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.56% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on BAND. KeyCorp cut their price target on Bandwidth from $154.00 to $132.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Barclays began coverage on Bandwidth in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Bandwidth from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bandwidth in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, TheStreet cut Bandwidth from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.85.

BAND stock opened at $78.99 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.23. Bandwidth Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $76.80 and a fifty-two week high of $196.70. The firm has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of -49.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 28.84 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 3.95 and a quick ratio of 4.42.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.17. Bandwidth had a positive return on equity of 3.11% and a negative net margin of 8.19%. The firm had revenue of $130.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.08 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 54.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Bandwidth Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO David A. Morken sold 358 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.89, for a total transaction of $31,106.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 1,077 shares of company stock valued at $93,764 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.05% of the company’s stock.

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

