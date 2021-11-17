Metromile (NASDAQ:MILE) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Metromile (NASDAQ:MILE) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NASDAQ MILE opened at $3.18 on Wednesday. Metromile has a 12 month low of $3.01 and a 12 month high of $20.39. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.70.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Metromile by 85.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 49,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 22,551 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Metromile during the 2nd quarter valued at about $174,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Metromile by 145.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 215,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $763,000 after acquiring an additional 127,348 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Metromile by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 118,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after acquiring an additional 20,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Metromile by 58.2% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 395,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,404,000 after acquiring an additional 145,539 shares during the last quarter. 51.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MILE shares. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded shares of Metromile from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Metromile from $6.00 to $3.27 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday.

About Metromile

Metromile, Inc provides pay-per-mile car insurance services in the United States and internationally. The company also licenses artificial intelligence claims platform to automate claims, reduce losses associated with fraud, and unlock the productivity of insurance carriers' employees. In addition, it offers The Pulse, a device that plugs into the diagnostic port of its customer's car and transmits data over wireless cellular networks.

