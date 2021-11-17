MetLife Investment Management LLC Sells 4,560 Shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT)

MetLife Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) by 16.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,274 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,560 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust were worth $608,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ILPT. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 6.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 12.1% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 129,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,389,000 after buying an additional 13,945 shares during the period. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $294,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 10.4% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 62,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,646,000 after buying an additional 5,907 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $842,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ILPT. B. Riley boosted their price target on Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ILPT opened at $24.70 on Wednesday. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has a one year low of $21.01 and a one year high of $28.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 6.98 and a quick ratio of 6.98. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $26.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 16.58, a P/E/G ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 1.04.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 25th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 22nd. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.34%. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.59%.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust Company Profile

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, which owns and leases industrial and logistics buildings and leased industrial lands. The company was founded on September 15, 2017 and is headquartered in Newton, MA.

