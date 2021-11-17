MetLife Investment Management LLC Sells 1,768 Shares of Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS)

MetLife Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,341 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,768 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Century Communities were worth $688,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Century Communities during the second quarter valued at $38,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Century Communities in the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Century Communities by 30.2% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 840 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Century Communities in the 2nd quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Century Communities by 195.1% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,074 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.75% of the company’s stock.

CCS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Century Communities from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th.

Zelman & Associates raised shares of Century Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Century Communities from $102.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Century Communities from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Century Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.17.

Shares of NYSE:CCS opened at $73.53 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Century Communities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.82 and a fifty-two week high of $83.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $65.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.29. The stock has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 1.95.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $3.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $958.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $940.95 million. Century Communities had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 30.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.48 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Century Communities, Inc. will post 14.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. Century Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.80%.

Century Communities Company Profile

Century Communities, Inc engages in the development, design, construction, marketing and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It operates through the following business segments: West, Mountain, Texas, Southeast, and Wade Journey Homes. The West segment refers to Southern California, Central Valley, Bay Area and Washington.

