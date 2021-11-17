MetLife Investment Management LLC Has $755,000 Stock Position in Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY)

MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY) by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,359 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Realogy were worth $755,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RLGY. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Realogy by 89.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Realogy during the second quarter worth $87,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Realogy by 18.5% in the second quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Realogy in the second quarter valued at about $157,000. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Realogy in the second quarter valued at about $209,000.

Shares of NYSE RLGY opened at $17.06 on Wednesday. Realogy Holdings Corp. has a 52 week low of $10.40 and a 52 week high of $21.03. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The company has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.49 and a beta of 2.57.

Realogy (NYSE:RLGY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. Realogy had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 20.63%. The business’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.36 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Realogy Holdings Corp. will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on RLGY shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Realogy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $18.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut Realogy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Realogy in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.20.

Realogy Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of residential real estate services, which focuses on empowering independent sales agents. It operates through the following segments: Realogy Franchise Group, Realogy Brokerage Group, Realogy Title Group and Realogy Leads Group. The Realogy Franchise Group segment is the franchisor of residential real estate brokerages through portfolio of well-known brokerage brands, including Century 21, Coldwell Banker, Coldwell Banker Commercial, Corcoran, ERA, Sotheby’s International Realty and Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate.

