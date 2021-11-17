MetLife Investment Management LLC Has $719,000 Stock Position in Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD)

MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD) by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,577 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,915 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Cactus were worth $719,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of WHD. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Cactus by 152.4% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,292,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,886,000 after purchasing an additional 1,988,000 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Cactus by 126,535.2% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 853,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,341,000 after purchasing an additional 852,847 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Cactus by 10.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,017,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,974,000 after purchasing an additional 574,963 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Cactus by 458.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 674,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,639,000 after purchasing an additional 553,278 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in Cactus by 33.5% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,997,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,345,000 after purchasing an additional 501,527 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.10% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on Cactus from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Barclays boosted their price target on Cactus from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.67.

NYSE:WHD opened at $41.44 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $40.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.82. The company has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.75 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 5.24 and a current ratio of 5.59. Cactus, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.98 and a fifty-two week high of $46.94.

Cactus (NYSE:WHD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19. Cactus had a return on equity of 5.33% and a net margin of 10.02%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Cactus, Inc. will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 29th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 26th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Cactus’s payout ratio is 61.54%.

Cactus, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture and sale of wellhead and pressure control equipment. Its products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems as well as frac stacks, Cactus SafeLink monobore, SafeClamp and SafeInject systems. It also offers field services for its products and rental items to assist with the installation, maintenance, and handling of the wellhead and pressure control equipment.

