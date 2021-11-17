MetLife Investment Management LLC Has $659,000 Position in Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX)

MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX) by 20.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,230 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,894 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Quanterix were worth $659,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Quanterix by 83.2% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,824,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,705,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282,684 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Quanterix by 63.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,103,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,966,000 after purchasing an additional 817,697 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Quanterix by 24.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,390,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,237,000 after purchasing an additional 476,336 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in Quanterix by 26.6% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,414,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,979,000 after acquiring an additional 297,476 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in Quanterix by 70.9% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 484,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,394,000 after acquiring an additional 200,839 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP David C. Duffy sold 1,667 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.47, for a total transaction of $85,800.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO E Kevin Hrusovsky sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.09, for a total value of $245,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,177 shares of company stock worth $1,655,728 in the last 90 days. 15.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on QTRX shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Quanterix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on Quanterix from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

Shares of QTRX stock opened at $53.76 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $50.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.81. Quanterix Co. has a 12-month low of $40.05 and a 12-month high of $92.57. The firm has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.53 and a beta of 1.45.

Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.13). Quanterix had a negative net margin of 44.63% and a negative return on equity of 11.88%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Quanterix Co. will post -1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Quanterix Profile

Quanterix Corp. engages in the development of ultra-sensitive digital immunoassay platform that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics. Its products and services include Simoa Assay Kits, HD-X analyzer, SR-X Biomarker Detection System, SP-X Imaging and Analysis System, 2470 Arrayer, Simoa Accelerator Laboratory, Uman NF-Light, and Homebrew -Custom Assay Development.

