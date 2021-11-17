MetLife Investment Management LLC Has $636,000 Stock Holdings in Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI)

MetLife Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI) by 15.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,930 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 2,421 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Methode Electronics were worth $636,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Methode Electronics in the 2nd quarter valued at $74,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in Methode Electronics in the 2nd quarter valued at $93,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Methode Electronics during the 2nd quarter worth $121,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Methode Electronics during the 1st quarter worth $126,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Methode Electronics by 1,633.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,120 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 2,940 shares in the last quarter. 93.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Methode Electronics alerts:

MEI opened at $47.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.91 and a beta of 1.24. Methode Electronics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.71 and a 52-week high of $50.19. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $43.94.

Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The electronics maker reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $287.80 million for the quarter. Methode Electronics had a return on equity of 15.22% and a net margin of 11.03%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Methode Electronics, Inc. will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 14th. Methode Electronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.42%.

In related news, Director Lawrence B. Skatoff sold 1,955 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.66, for a total value of $83,400.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Lawrence B. Skatoff sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.80, for a total value of $85,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 5,955 shares of company stock worth $254,600. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Methode Electronics Company Profile

Methode Electronics, Inc engages in the manufacture of component and subsystem devices. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Interface, Industrial, and Medical. The Automotive segment supplies electronic and electromechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers.

See Also: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Methode Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Methode Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.